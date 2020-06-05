FRANCES KIBLER
Frances M. Kibler (Age 83)  
Passed away on May 31, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. Fran was an Arlington County educator and coach for 33 years, 18 years at Gunston Junior High School and 15 years at Wakefield High School. There will be no service. Memorial gifts may be made in Fran's name to NVADACA, P.O. Box 305, Burke, VA 22009. Fran was a three year Past President of NVADACA, NVADACA.org

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
