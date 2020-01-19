Frances Becker Laut (Age 96)
On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Laut; loving mother of Nancy L. (Rich) Kroll, Patricia Laut and Marilyn L. Foster. Cherished grandmother of Alexander M. Laut, Shannon F. (Micah) Wallberg, K.C. Foster and the late Andrea L. Kroll; great-grandmother of Kilian Laut. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in her name.