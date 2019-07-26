

FRANCES VIANNA LAWRENCE



On Sunday, July 21, 2019 of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lawrence; devoted mother of Robin (wife, Tara) and Eric (wife, Susan) Lawrence; cherished grandmother of Kevin (wife, Kacie), Ryan (wife Rachael), Elizabeth (husband, Ronald), Joseph and Sarah.

Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. where funeral service will be held Monday, July 29 at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Society, 1355 Piccard Dr, #100, Rockville, MD 20850.

For full obituary and to sign the family guest book please visit: