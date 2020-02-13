

FRANCES VIRGINIA LEAR



Frances Virginia Lear, 93, passed peacefully into eternal glory on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her son's home in Spotsylvania, VA. She was a long-time resident of Fairfax, VA.

Virginia was born on October 30, 1926 in her Grandmother's home in Fort Green, Florida to Perry and Lena Chancey. She grew up in their home in Brandon, FL, attending Brandon High School and spent a year at what was then Florida State College for Women in Tallahassee.

On a weekend with a friend from Jacksonville, a chance meeting with a young sailor was the beginning of a long and wonderful partnership. Virginia married Dorie Cleveland Lear Jr. in October 1945. They had seven children, but she was "mom" to so many more young people who benefited from her example. Her work ethic, caring nature and sense of humor factored into her love of life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dorie C. Lear, her sister, Lanelle Futch, and a son, Bruce.

She is survived by a sister, Marian Harris of Altamont, TN, and a brother, Charles Chancey of Plant City, FL. She leaves six children: Kemper (Maureen) of Spotsylvania, VA, Blair (Anne) of Staunton, VA, Beverly Freese (Lowell) of Emporia, VA, Stephan of Fairfax, VA, Greg (Lisa) of Ashburn, VA, Elaine Eitler (Jim) of Fairfax, VA and a daughter-in-law, Eileen of Sterling, VA. In addition, she was MeeMaw to 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Virginia personified the concepts of love, honor and respect, and tried her best to live true to those virtues. She was a woman of great faith and shared that faith with her friends at Fairfax United Methodist Church. She was a wizard with needlework of any kind and could make a feast of the most meager ingredients. She loved to fish, once winning a rod and reel in a contest sponsored by the old Washington Times Herald newspaper. Her pride and joy was her garden, and her house was always surrounded by beautiful flowers and plants. In her later years, she had the opportunity to travel and visit those places she had "read about in books."

Visitation will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax, VA 22032 on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A service of Christian celebration of her life will be held at Fairfax United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Capital Caring Hospice or to a .