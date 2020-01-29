Frances E. Lucas
On Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Inova Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband, John W. Lucas; her son, Michael Lucas; grandchildren, John Michael Anthony, Patrick and Miles Lucas; her brother, Leroy Williams, and sister, Edwina Smith
, and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Road, Alexandria, VA on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Dr. Darrell K. White officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Kitchen Committee of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home Inc.