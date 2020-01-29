The Washington Post

FRANCES LUCAS

Service Information
Greene Funeral Home Inc
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
7836 Fordson Road
Alexandria, VA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
7836 Fordson Road
Alexandria, VA
Notice
Frances E. Lucas  

On Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Inova Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband, John W. Lucas; her son, Michael Lucas; grandchildren, John Michael Anthony, Patrick and Miles Lucas; her brother, Leroy Williams, and sister, Edwina Smith, and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Road, Alexandria, VA on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Dr. Darrell K. White officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Kitchen Committee of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 29, 2020
