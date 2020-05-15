Frances V. Lugar
"Vickie" (Age 94)
Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed peacefully May 13, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Carol Stepp, and Stephen Lugar; grandmother of Derek Stepp, Sean Stepp, Stephanie Hores, and Samantha Spooner; great-grandmother to Taylor Stepp and Camden Hores. Family, friends, travel, Christmas tree farming, crabs and good lively debate were among her loves. She will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held privately at Mount Comfort Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at