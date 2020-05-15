The Washington Post

FRANCES "VICKIE" LUGAR

Frances V. Lugar  
"Vickie" (Age 94)  

Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed peacefully May 13, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Carol Stepp, and Stephen Lugar; grandmother of Derek Stepp, Sean Stepp, Stephanie Hores, and Samantha Spooner; great-grandmother to Taylor Stepp and Camden Hores. Family, friends, travel, Christmas tree farming, crabs and good lively debate were among her loves. She will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held privately at Mount Comfort Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at

Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020
