The Washington Post

FRANCES MARSHALL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES MARSHALL.
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC
20007
(202)-333-6680
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church's St. Ignatius Chapel
3513 N Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church's St. Ignatius Chapel
3513 N Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

FRANCES R. MARSHALL  

On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Frances R. Marshall passed away peacefully at the age of 89. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Dumbarton College, both in Washington, DC. Frances worked as an assistant to her husband, Dr. John T. Marshall, DDS for many years. Frances was predeceased by her son, Lt. Col. Robert W. Marshall, USMC (Ret.). She is survived by four remaining children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at the DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20007, on Monday, May 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. (Complimentary valet parking will be available) and Tuesday, May 7 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church's St. Ignatius Chapel, 3513 N Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007. Please view and sign the family's online guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.