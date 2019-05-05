

FRANCES R. MARSHALL



On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Frances R. Marshall passed away peacefully at the age of 89. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Dumbarton College, both in Washington, DC. Frances worked as an assistant to her husband, Dr. John T. Marshall, DDS for many years. Frances was predeceased by her son, Lt. Col. Robert W. Marshall, USMC (Ret.). She is survived by four remaining children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at the DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20007, on Monday, May 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. (Complimentary valet parking will be available) and Tuesday, May 7 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church's St. Ignatius Chapel, 3513 N Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007. Please view and sign the family's online guest book at: