Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES NEWHOUSE.



FRANCES BOND NEWHOUSE

1925 ~ 2019



Frankie Newhouse of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully at Goodwin House Alexandria on March 19, 2019. Frankie was born in Kansas City, Kansas and was raised in the Midwest. She attended Wichita State University for two years. She came to Washington, DC after WWII to work for the Navy Department, where she met Carroll Newhouse. They were married on April 19, 1952 and settled on Langley Street in Alexandria where they made lifelong friendships. Later in life, Frankie finished her education at George Mason University and then began her career as a biology teacher at Yorktown High School in Arlington where she worked until retirement.

Frankie is survived by her daughters, Katherine Key of McLean, VA and Susan Newhouse of Merrimac, MA, her sons in law Frank Key and Charles Randall and her grandchildren Tyler and Ryan Key and Katie Randall. She is predeceased by her husband Carroll Newhouse (d. 2004).

A celebration of life and reception will be held in the Memorial Chapel, reception following at Goodwin House Alexandria, 4800 Fillmore Ave. Alexandria, VA 22311 on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Goodwin House Alexandria Employee Christmas Fund (GHAECF) or the Goodwin House Foundation.