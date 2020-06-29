Frances Martha Noyes, longtime resident of Greenbelt, MD, died after a stroke at the age of 89 on June 13, 2020. She will be missed by many. Frances is survived by her children Michael, his wife Angela, their three children Madalena, Natalia, and Suzannah; and Victoria, her husband Frank Carnovale, and many nieces and nephews. Born on February 22, 1931 to Joseph and Theresa Wilfinger in Allentown, Pennsylvania, she was preceded in death by her brother Gottfried (Joe) and sister Theresa. Frances was a gifted musician and an accomplished pianist. Growing up she performed regularly with her violinist brother, in ensembles, and as soloist. She graduated from Cedar Crest College, Allentown, in 1952 and subsequently moved to Boston to further her musical studies. There she met her future husband John Z. Noyes, whom she married on August 13,1955. They moved to Washington, DC where John attended George Washington University Law School, receiving his law degree. Frances developed a second career as an editorial assistant for a publishing house, and in time became editor-in-chief. After moving to Greenbelt in the early 1980's she became quite active as studio pianist for the Washington School of Ballet and the Washington Ballet under Director Mary Day, the J.F. Kennedy Center dance series of master classes with Suzanne Farrell, the Montgomery School of Ballet, and more. Frances simultaneously lovingly cared for her husband John throughout his long struggle with renal failure, who preceded her in death on October 5, 2000. A memorial service will be held at a later date.