Frances Cooke Gilchrist Patch
Frances Cooke Gilchrist Patch, 84, died at her home in Silver Spring, MD of congestive heart failure on July 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cephas Patch in 1990. She is survived by; her children, Martha (Randall) Moore and Nathaniel Patch; her grandchildren, Ian Moore, Delaney Patch, and Caroline Moore; as well as two nieces and a nephew. A memorial service will be held on August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Riderwood Village Chapel in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850 or to Audubon Maryland-DC, 2901 E. Baltimore St. Box 2 Baltimore, MD 21224.