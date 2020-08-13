FRANCES PATTERSON

Frances Bernice Aldridge Patterson, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Patterson; loving mother of Leonard Eric Patterson, Kim P. Ross, and the late Karen Renee Gibson; cherished grandmother of Eric D. Patterson (Michele), Jaren R. Patterson (Candice), Christopher E. Gibson, Erica D. Patterson, Meghan V. Patterson, and Daniel E. Ross; dear great-grandmother of Kaya Patterson. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Bernice's Celebration of Life on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10 a.m until time of service at 11 a.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Oxon Hill, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.