1/
FRANCES PATTERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANCES A. PATTERSON
Frances Bernice Aldridge Patterson, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Patterson; loving mother of Leonard Eric Patterson, Kim P. Ross, and the late Karen Renee Gibson; cherished grandmother of Eric D. Patterson (Michele), Jaren R. Patterson (Candice), Christopher E. Gibson, Erica D. Patterson, Meghan V. Patterson, and Daniel E. Ross; dear great-grandmother of Kaya Patterson. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Bernice's Celebration of Life on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10 a.m until time of service at 11 a.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Oxon Hill, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.www.KalasFuneralHomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 11:00 AM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Service
11:00 AM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 567-9424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved