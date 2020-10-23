1/
FRANCES ROBERTSON
Frances W. Robertson  (Age 86)  
Formerly of College Park, Maryland and Culpeper, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living, Frederick, Maryland, after a long battle with Dementia. Born in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah Scott. She was the beloved wife of Jack Robertson for 33 years.She is survived by her loving children, Patricia Kirby, Karen Hubbard Burke (Denny), Robert Walker Jr. (Lisa) and Tina M. Schofield (Mike); proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Beloved Stepmother of Brenda Jasper, Terri Hensley, Mark Robertson, and Patricia Jones.The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Boulevard, Mt. Airy, MD. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to your local Alzheimer's Association or Carroll County Hospice Inc., 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
