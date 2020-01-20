Frances L. Rosenbaum
On Saturday, January 18, 2020, Frances L. Rosenbaum of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Julius Rosenbaum; devoted mother of James (Joan) Rosenbaum; cherished grandmother of Farish (Spencer) Perlman, and Lynn and Jonathan Rosenbaum; adoring great-grandmother of Landon and Cameron Perlman. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Garden, Olney, MD. The family will be receiving friends following the interment at the residence of Farish and Spencer Perlman. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Lynn Fund, c/o The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.