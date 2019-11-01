The Washington Post

FRANCES SATURN

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Frances Saturn of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Saturn; devoted mother of Kristie Zinberg (Charles Oliner) and Karin Goldstein (The late Dr. William Goldstein); loving sister of Herbert Jacobson, the late Sylvia Kolker and the late Rosalie Shiffman; cherished grandmother of Lauren Goldstein and Mattilda Sycamore. Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 3, 10 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caringkind, The Heart of Alzheimer's Caregiving, https://app.fundmetric.com/N4FViOuL. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2019
