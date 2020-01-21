FRANCES C. SHAW
Departed this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Valdosta, GA. She is survived by her three children, Danita Smallwood, James E. Shaw, Jr., and Johnetta Shaw; four grandsons; four sisters, Katherine Green, Lucille Shaw, Thelma Butler and Mable Helm; two brothers, Joseph and Bernard Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m., until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., on Thursday, January 23, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Josephs Drive, Largo MD, 20774. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Service by Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home, GA and HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.