

Frances L. Swann "Fran"

Of Laurel, MD passed away on November 6, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Washington, DC on April 23, 1926. Devoted wife of the late Raymond F. Swann. Loving mother of Ray Swann. Visitation will be held at Donaldson Funeral home in Laurel, MD on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the Donaldson Funeral Home chapel at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. Attendance will be limited to invitation only by family due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Please feel free to share your condolences and memories of Ms. Swann on the funeral home tribute page.



