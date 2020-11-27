FRANCES SOURS TURNER
Frances Sours Turner, age 77, of Falls Church, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, VA, and attended Jefferson Senior High School. She went on to attend Queens College (now University) in Charlotte, NC. While at Queens, she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Katherine Hughes Sours as well as by her husband Robert of 43 years. She is survived by her sons Christopher and Andrew Turner of Denver, CO, and her granddaughter Hayley Grace Turner of Boulder, CO. Hayley was one of the highlights of her life, bringing joy to her days. She loved to tell her friends all about her current adventures. She was a life-long educator, beloved by her students and other teachers, taking time out only to raise her sons. Even after she retired, she continued to substitute teach until 2018. She began her teaching with the Richmond Public Schools, before moving to Northern Virginia to teach at Masonville Elementary School. She then went on to Haycock and Churchill Elementary Schools for the last 25 years of her career, all in Fairfax County, VA. She was a member of The Falls Church Episcopal Church and was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood. She enjoyed traveling, both domestically and internationally, regularly spending time at the beach during her summers off, walking and socializing with friends. She was always full of conversation. She loved living in the City of Falls Church even moving back to a different house on Forest Drive, after a few years living in New Jersey. There will be a Celebration of Life in Falls Church and burial in Clifton Forge, VA, at a later date. We will always carry Fran's memory in our hearts. For more information, and to express condolences please visit https://tinyurl.com/FSTobit
.