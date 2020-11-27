1/1
FRANCES TURNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANCES SOURS TURNER  
Frances Sours Turner, age 77, of Falls Church, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, VA, and attended Jefferson Senior High School. She went on to attend Queens College (now University) in Charlotte, NC. While at Queens, she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Katherine Hughes Sours as well as by her husband Robert of 43 years. She is survived by her sons Christopher and Andrew Turner of Denver, CO, and her granddaughter Hayley Grace Turner of Boulder, CO. Hayley was one of the highlights of her life, bringing joy to her days. She loved to tell her friends all about her current adventures. She was a life-long educator, beloved by her students and other teachers, taking time out only to raise her sons. Even after she retired, she continued to substitute teach until 2018. She began her teaching with the Richmond Public Schools, before moving to Northern Virginia to teach at Masonville Elementary School. She then went on to Haycock and Churchill Elementary Schools for the last 25 years of her career, all in Fairfax County, VA. She was a member of The Falls Church Episcopal Church and was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood. She enjoyed traveling, both domestically and internationally, regularly spending time at the beach during her summers off, walking and socializing with friends. She was always full of conversation. She loved living in the City of Falls Church even moving back to a different house on Forest Drive, after a few years living in New Jersey. There will be a Celebration of Life in Falls Church and burial in Clifton Forge, VA, at a later date. We will always carry Fran's memory in our hearts. For more information, and to express condolences please visit https://tinyurl.com/FSTobit .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
7035330341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved