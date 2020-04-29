Frances Tyahla (Age 87)
Born on July 10, 1932 in Summit Hill, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 18, 2020 in McLean, Virginia. Frances is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 23 years, Stephen Tyahla; daughter, Nancy Tyahla; and granddaughter, Colleen Foster.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Martha Tyahla Foster (David); sons, Stephen Timothy Tyahla (Linda), David Matthew Tyahla (Lizbet); grandchildren, Kenneth Foster, Andrew Tyahla, Megan Tyahla, and Benjamin Tyahla; and sister, Martha Popp. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to SHARE, Inc. or . For more information please visit https://tinyurl.com/Tyahla
