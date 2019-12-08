

Frances Mary Voith "Francie"



Passed away on December 6, 2019 after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Washington, DC on December 1, 1952 to John and Phyllis Voith. She was raised in Washington, DC and Montgomery County, MD. She graduated from Sherwood High School and attended Montgomery College. She held numerous sales/marketing and customer service positions including Marriott Corporation, MCI Telecommunications and Wells Fargo.

While her last few years were challenging due to her illness, prior to this she lived life to its fullest. She loved to laugh, to travel, loved dogs, Eric Clapton and other handsome men, white wine, chocolate, the beach and her many, many beloved friends of many years.

She is survived by her mother, her brothers Richard and David, her sisters Bernadette and Rebecca and many close friends who felt like family. She was predeceased by her father.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Hospice of the Chesapeake.