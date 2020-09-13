1/1
FRANCES WIDO
Frances D. Wido  
Died peacefully on August 31, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1921 in Clayville, VA. She lived in Dale City, VA prior to moving to The Villages, FL.She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter and all her sisters and brother. She is survived by her son, Stephen Wido (Santa) and daughter, Marianne Wagner, granddaughter, Stacy Leftwich (Rick), two great-granddaughters, Shea Bartol and Stella Leftwich and one great-great-grandson, Amari.She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery joining her husband. Services are pending.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
