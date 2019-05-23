FRANCINE NEWKIRK ECCLES
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Davina Eccles Howard (Elton); two grandsons, Derrick Howard and Evan Howard; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mrs. Eccles will be held at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 10755 Scaggsville Rd., Laurel, MD, on Saturday, May 25 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org/ways-to-give
. Interment is private.