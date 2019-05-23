The Washington Post

FRANCINE ECCLES

Service Information
Emmanuel United Methodist Chr
10751 Scaggsville Rd
Laurel, MD 20723
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
10755 Scaggsville Rd.
Laurel, MD
View Map
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Davina Eccles Howard (Elton); two grandsons, Derrick Howard and Evan Howard; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mrs. Eccles will be held at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 10755 Scaggsville Rd., Laurel, MD, on Saturday, May 25 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org/ways-to-give. Interment is private.
Published in The Washington Post on May 23, 2019
