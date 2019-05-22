FRANCINE K. GILBERT
Francine K. Gilbert, of Herndon, Virginia, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was loving and kind, and will be extremely missed by her two adult children, Cassandra and James, and many family and friends. Family will receive friends at Adams-Green Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 30, and a funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church at 11:30 a.m. on May 31, followed by a reception at a family members' home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, parkinsonfoundation.org
.
