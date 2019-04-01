FRANCINE LEE ZAWATSKY

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCINE LEE ZAWATSKY.

 

FRANCINE LEE ZAWATSKY  

On Sunday, March 31, 2019, FRANCINE LEE ZAWATSKY of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of Alvin Zawatsky. Devoted mother of Dana (Joseph) Kromash and Michael and Steven Zawatsky. Loving grandmother of Rachelle and Julie Kromash. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Chabad Shul of Potomac, 11621 Seven Locks Rd., Potomac, MD. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dana and Joe through Thursday evening, with minyans at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Chabad Shul of Potomac or to the Jewish Social Service Agency. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Funeral Home
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.