FRANCINE LEE ZAWATSKY
On Sunday, March 31, 2019, FRANCINE LEE ZAWATSKY of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of Alvin Zawatsky. Devoted mother of Dana (Joseph) Kromash and Michael and Steven Zawatsky. Loving grandmother of Rachelle and Julie Kromash. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Chabad Shul of Potomac, 11621 Seven Locks Rd., Potomac, MD. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dana and Joe through Thursday evening, with minyans at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Chabad Shul of Potomac or to the Jewish Social Service Agency. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.