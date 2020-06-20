Passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, following a long illness. Born on October 7, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, Frank was the only son of Francis L. Adrian and Helen (Hannon) Adrian. He lived most of his life in Washington, DC., and Olney, Maryland. He attended Wilson High School, in Washington, DC, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Catholic University and earned his PhD in Physics from Cornell University. In 1955, he was hired as a senior staff physicist at the research department of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). He remained there until his retirement in 1995. His research specialized in the theoretical and experimental investigation of relationships between the structure and properties in molecules and solids, including high-temperature superconductors. In 1994, he was the recipient of a Senior Humboldt Research Award, for a year of independent study at the Technische Hochschule in Darmstadt, Germany, where he continued his study of superconductivity and photochemical reactions in condensed media, work that furthered understanding of the photosynthesis process in plants. He published more than 100 articles in scientific journals and proceedings, and was a distinguished member of the American Physical Society since 1975. He also taught graduate classes in Physics at the Johns Hopkins University Department of Chemistry. Frank married Patricia (Wood) Adrian in 1969. In addition to his beloved wife of 51 years, Frank is survived by his children, Kathleen (Max) and Patrick (Rebecca); as well as grandchildren Ronan, Ciaran, Declan and Maya, and a wealth of extended family and friends. He will be missed by all those privileged to know him. A funeral will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olney, Maryland, at a date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Frank's name be sent to Catholic Charities of Washington, DC.