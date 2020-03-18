Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Send Flowers Notice

ARCHIBALD Francis X. Archibald (Age 64) Loving and devoted husband of Lisa Perry Archibald, and retired Director of the CIA's National Clandestine Service, died peacefully March 13, 2020 with his wife and family at his side in Phoenix, Arizona. Born July 31, 1955, in Charleston, SC, Frank was the eldest of five children of Francis X. Archibald of Mount Pleasant, SC and the late Mary Cooper Archibald. Frank graduated from Hanahan High School in 1973 where he was a member of the Hawks' so-called "Iron Men" football team, playing both offense and defense positions for entire games. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1974 and served with distinction as an Infantryman and leader earning the rank of Sergeant. After leaving the Marine Corps, he graduated from Clemson University in 1983, where he was a Captain of the Tigers' rugby team. He remained an ardent, lifetime supporter and fan of Clemson and its football team in particular. Frank then joined the CIA and began an extraordinary national security career. Over 31 years with the CIA, Frank served in Latin America, Africa, the Balkans, Southeast and Southwest Asia. Frank held senior assignments at CIA Headquarters in Counterterrorism and Counterintelligence, and was Chief of the Latin American Division. He was a Distinguished Graduate of the National War College in 2001. The capstone of Frank's career was being selected the Director of the National Clandestine Service, an assignment leading all of CIA's operations worldwide. During his CIA career, he received the CIA's highest award, the Distinguished Intelligence Cross for heroism, as well as numerous other CIA awards. Frank retired from the CIA in 2015. Frank subsequently became a senior advisor for the Crumpton Group, an international consulting firm that provides clients with intelligence-driven solutions. He also served on the Board of Directors for the OSS Society. While working for the Crumpton Group, Frank and his wife Lisa maintained homes in Mesa, AZ, and Mount Pleasant, SC. Frank was a voracious reader with a lifelong interest in American history and its political, military, and social leaders. He studied and admired the leadership lessons and traits of many, including President Eisenhower, General Walter Bedell Smith, and Martin Luther King, Jr. He often played Doctor King's greatest speeches in his car en route to work at CIA, which helped shape Frank's inclusive, respectful, low-key, and effective leadership style. Frank traveled the world serving America, but dearly loved his home state of South Carolina, in particular its low country, friendly and interesting people, local culture, food and environment. Over the years, more than one of Frank's shoes was lost to "pluff mud"-a type of marsh mud around Charleston that creates a powerful suction when stepped on-reminding him he was home. Shrimp and grits were often on his lunch and dinner menus, and he never missed an opportunity to strike up a friendly conversation with his low country neighbors. Whether in South Carolina or Arizona, Frank thoroughly enjoyed the company of family and friends. Christmas often found him dressed as Santa, enthusiastically playing the role for his grandchildren. He organized treasure hunts and played the role of a leprechaun for them, devoting himself to ensuring their happiness. For the older children whose lives he was privileged to join as they were just starting out in life, Frank provided career guidance, mentoring, advice on good citizenship and responsibility, and a boundless generosity of spirit and love. His natural, easygoing, self-effacing demeanor drew family members, friends, and others to him. He was always ready to share a story or laugh with those he met and genuinely enjoyed the company of people. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Lisa; his father, Francis; brothers James (Lisbeth Sandoy) and Patrick; sisters Martha and Wynn Godbold (Rett); nephews Steven Archibald (Rondalyn), Senior Airman Matthew Godbold USAF, and Cooper Godbold; grand nephew Steven Archibald; mother-in-law Betty Perry; children John Vomocil (Wendy), Rob Vomocil (Leanne), Tory Capps (Arlie) and Terence Dylan Vomocil (Jessica); 12 grandchildren; and lifelong family friends Roger and Wendy Funderburk, all of whom are greatly saddened by his passing. Frank was predeceased by his mother Mary and father-in-law Robert W. Perry. A memorial to honor Frank's extraordinary life will be announced when conditions permit a large social gathering and arrangements are completed. Frank was a double lung transplant recipient. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) (

