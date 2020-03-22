FRANCIS E. ARNOLD, JR. "Bruiser"
(Age 91)
Transitioned peacefully on March 17, 2020. Frank was a lifelong Washingtonian, Dunbar High School, Class of 1945. He was an avid lover of all things sports, a philanthropist, coin collector, philatelist, and a civic volunteer. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Angelina Arnold; daughter, Joy Arnold Russell (Derrick) and son, Paul Arnold; two grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Derrick and Sophia, and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Interment private. Arrangements by McGuire.