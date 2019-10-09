

FRANCIS BREWARY (Age 92)



Of Rockville, MD, passed peacefully October 6, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was born in Walton, NY, to Santino and Jennie Brewary on November 7, 1926 and grew up in Rome, NY. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years Marie Shaffer Brewary, his loving second wife Joanne Perantoni Brewary, and his sister Dolly Mullino.

He enjoyed a 40 year career at WJLA/WMAL TV from 1954 - 1994 as a Broadcast Engineer. He is in the Natl Assoc of Broadcast Engineer's Hall of Fame, and is honored as a Pioneer in TV Broadcasting at the Paley Center for Media in NYC. During WWII he served in the Navy as a Radio Tech on Torpedo Bombers assigned to the USS Tawara.

He is survived by his three grown children, Michael Brewary, Sigrid Wallace (David), Sandra Woodling (Vic); six grandchildren, Sandra Gaunt, Jacqueline Frazer, Brendan Frazer, David Wallace, Naomi Wallace, and Brian Hall; as well as a loving extended family in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Family will receive visitors at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Friday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD 20853. Interment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906.