

Francis Murray Callahan

March 26, 1929 - July 20, 2019



F. Murray Callahan, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Francis X. Callahan and grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel J. Callahan, was a fifth generation Washingtonian. He was a graduate of Saint Anselm's Abbey School's first class, Georgetown University and Georgetown University Law School.

Mr. Callahan, a retired United States Navy Commander, served his county on active duty from 1951 to 1955, then as Chairman of the Reserve Screening Board at Washington Navy Yard until he retired in 1972. He began his practice of law in 1955 with the Washington law firm Brookhart Becker and Dorsey, later Dorsey and Callahan, and retired from private practice in 2018.

Murray Callahan is survived by his wife, Lois Nelson Callahan; daughter, Maury A. Callahan; granddaughters, Taylor and Elizabeth Walle; two sisters, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mr. Callahan was a member of the Chevy Chase and Metropolitan Clubs. A celebration of his life will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.