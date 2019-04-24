FRANCIS GERARD CLARK, JR. "Jerry"
On Friday April 19, 2019 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Beloved husband of Mary-Ellen Clark; loving father of Diane Marie Branson and husband Michael Branson and Robert Francis Clark and his wife Regina Veal Clark; devoted grandfather of James Clark Bauckman and his wife Chelsea, Christine Marie Bauckman, Gabrielle Rebecca Clark and Dylan Isaac Branson; great grandfather of Bryce Smith
and Liberty Bauckman, Friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME 7557 Wisconsin Avenue Bethesda, Maryland 20814 on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. amd 6 to 8 p.m. Friends will also be received on Friday April 26, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church 12010 Woodmore Road Mitchellville, Maryland 20721, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, The family request that memorial contributions be made in the name of Francis G. Clark, Jr. to . Please view and sign the family guest book at