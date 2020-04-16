FRANCIS XAVIER COOPER, SR. "Frank"
Age 95 years young, of La Plata, Maryland, passed peacefully at home on April 2, 2020, with family and loved ones. He was predeceased in death by his beloved wife Mary June (Bivins) Cooper. He leaves to cherish his memory six children: Francis (Jr), Linda, Gloria, Valerie, Curtis, and David; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; brother Ignatius Cooper, sister-in-law Ruth Cooper; relatives, friends, devoted and loving caregivers. Viewing, Thursday, April 16, 2020 ,11 a.m. to 4 p.m. held at Johnson Funeral Service 4433 White Plains Lane, White Plains, MD 20695. Memorial Service will be held at a later date
GRAVESIDE SERVICE IS LIMITED TO FAMILY.