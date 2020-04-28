

FRANCIS V. CORRIGAN, JR.



Francis Vincent Corrigan, Jr., 82, of Silver Spring, MD, beloved husband of Carole (Jones) Corrigan, passed away on April 21, 2020 after a brief illness not related to COVID-19. Born July 7, 1937 in Providence, RI, he was the son of Francis Vincent Corrigan and Mary (Goggin) Corrigan and the oldest of their five sons. Frank was a graduate of Providence College and Boston University, and he received a doctorate from George Washington University. He began his career in Rhode Island as a rehabilitation counselor before moving to Washington, DC, where he joined the US Department of Education (HEW). He held various positions there, including head of Migrant Education and deputy director of NIDRR, and he retired from the Department of Education after 44 years. During his career, he also served as a part-time Assistant Professorial Lecturer at GWU. He volunteered with numerous community-based and charitable organizations, including especially on the Parish Council at Saint Andrew Apostle Catholic Church, and he was always available to help whenever asked. Frank leaves behind his wife, his son David, his daughter-in-law Mary, his grandchildren Patrick and Rebecca, his brothers John and Donald, his sisters-in-law Arlene (McAteer) Corrigan and Eileen (Pennington) Corrigan, and nine nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Thomas and James, and his sister-in-law Margaret (Hanley) Corrigan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service for Frank will be held as soon as travel restrictions are lifted and his family can join him in Maryland. Donations may be made in his memory to Saint Andrew Apostle Catholic Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902.