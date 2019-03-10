Francis Joseph DiMisa, Jr.
(Age 83)
On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Florence Roddy DiMisa; father of Christopher Charles (Jodie) DiMisa, Sr., Paul Francis (Stephanie) DiMisa, Kevin Michael (Catherine) DiMisa, and Richard Matthew (Emily) DiMisa; grandfather of Christopher, Jr., Patrick, Hannah, Samuel, Victoria, Gabriel, Matthew, Isaac, Leigh, and Caylin; great-grandfather of Emma; brother of Elizabeth Altmann and Dolores Stowell. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church, 2900 Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Gardens at www.montgomeryparks.org/parks-and-trails/brookside-gardens/