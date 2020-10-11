1/
FRANCIS "Frank" DONATO
FRANCIS J. DONATO "Frank" (Age 87)  
Of Edenton, NC, passed away on September 26, 2020. He was a native of Washington, DC, born on August 7, 1933, to the late John B. and Marguerite DiMisa Donato. He was predeceased by his brother, Salvatore J. Donato. A graduate of Gonzaga High School, he served in the U.S. Army, and retired from the U.S. Government Printing Office. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary A. "Aggie" Donato; children, Timothy (Kitty), Christopher (Maureen), and Colleen; and granddaughters, Laura and Francesca. A memorial service will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Full obituary www.millerfhc.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
