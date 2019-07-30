FRANCIS RICHARD FORD
Francis Richard "Dick" Ford, 90 of Hagerstown, MD passed away Tuesday, July 23, surrounded by his loved ones. Born September 24, 1928 in Brewer, Maine, he was the son of the late William J. Ford Sr. and Margaret (McClay) Ford. Dick grew up in Bangor. He earned both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from American University in Washington, DC. Dick was a veteran of the Korean War
. Dick served on the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department from 1953 till 1973 when he retired as a lieutenant. He taught criminal Justice at Hagerstown Junior College and became Sheriff of Washington County from 1974-1978 and was Jail Project Director for the National Sheriff's Association. In 2015, Dick received The Francis R. "Dick" Ford lifetime achievement award, first award started in his name by AJA. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Pangborn Council 1365 (previously Grand Knight), Metropolitan Police Retirement Association, Elks Lodge
378, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2F, and the Morris Frock American Legion Post 42. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Janet Mae Ford; three daughters, Maureen Ford Rippeon (Scott), Patricia Shryock, Eileen Ford (Keith Walker); son, Michael Ford; brother, William J. Ford (Rosie); seven grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded by his sister, Annette Tennett. The viewing will be held at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E Wilson Blvd, Hagerstown, MD 21740 on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1525 Oak Hill Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by Joint Veterans Council and Marine League of Hagerstown. Online Condolences are accepted at