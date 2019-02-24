Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS GINDHART.



FRANCIS X. GINDHART



Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 27, 1940 to Joseph and Beatrice Gindhart and died on February 18, 2019. The youngest of three siblings, he attended Saint Matthew School, Father Judge High School, La Salle University, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Law.

Frank met his future wife, Pat Schwager, at Junior Achievement in 1956. They were married for 50 years and raised two children, primarily in Northern Virginia.

After Army ROTC, Frank served as an officer in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps. This included two tours in Vietnam (1967-68), for which he earned a Bronze Star. After leaving active service, he continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring after thirty years as a Colonel.

Frank was Military Appellate Defense Counsel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces in Washington, DC, and the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals in Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Reporter of Decisions and Clerk of the Court of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces; Chief Deputy Clerk of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York, New York; and Clerk of the Court of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC.

After moving to Sun City Hilton Head in 2000, Frank volunteered with the American Red Cross, taught classes for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and served as the Alexandria Village representative.

He is survived by his wife; his daughter Maria Gindhart, his son-in-law Andy Dickerson, and his granddaughter Colette of Atlanta, Georgia; his son Steven Gindhart, Steven's companion, Abbey McClure, and his granddaughters Dylan and Morgan of Charleston, South Carolina; his sister Mary Gindhart of Claremont, California; two nieces and a nephew; and his sister-and brother-in law Gerry and Dennis Foss of Sun City.

A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Donations in his memory to a would be welcome.