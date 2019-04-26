Francis Aloysius Greenwell
(Age 78)
On Monday, April 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Lucille Greenwell; father of Colleen Frances (Jeffrey) Hoyt and James Wesley Greenwell; grandfather of Lindsey Anne Greenwell, Allison Frances Briggs Hoyt, and Matthew Wesley Hoyt; great-grandfather of Carter James Greenwell, Cousin Michael A. Marsden. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Pamela Washabaugh (Thomas) and brother-in-law, James Bassford and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James Ernest Greenwell and sister, Margaret Dyer. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org
or to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, www.luckydoganimalrescue.org
.