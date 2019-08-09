

Francis Marion Jenkins "Mike"



Francis Marion "Mike" Jenkins, 67, of Takoma Park, Maryland, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of our family home in Romney, West Virginia on August 1, 2019.

Mike is survived by his son, Michael Todd Jenkins and wife Laura Thai-Jenkins; his daughter, Amy Jenkins and husband Luis Aguilera; and four grandchildren, Tyler, Chase, Ayden, and Isabella.

He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Francis Jenkins; his mother, Thelma Catherine Rogers; and his sister, Patricia Arlene Jenkins.

Mike loved the mountains of West Virginia and spending relaxing time in Hampshire County. Of many interests, one that was primary was his love of music and he enjoyed picking and playing on Main St. with those who would gather at Steve Dawson's.

A private memorial gathering will occur in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of The Panhandle, 278 North High St. Romney, WV 26757