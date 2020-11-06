Age 84, on Monday, November 2, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD, originally of Old Forge, PA. Beloved Priest of the Archdiocese of Washington; brother of Joseph Kazista. Relatives and friends, following social distance protocols and wearing masks, may call at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, 20904 on Tuesday, November 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., where Vigil Mass will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, on Wednesday, November 11, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic School at the address above.