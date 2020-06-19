The officers and members of Plumbers Local No. 5 are regretfully notified of the death of Brother Frank Kirby who passed away on June 14, 2020, in Waldorf, Maryland. There will be a visitation on June 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Rd, Bowie, MD 20715 and where funeral services will be held on June 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment: Private