Francis Howard Kirby, Jr.  (Life Member)   
The officers and members of Plumbers Local No. 5 are regretfully notified of the death of Brother Frank Kirby who passed away on June 14, 2020, in Waldorf, Maryland. There will be a visitation on June 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Rd, Bowie, MD 20715 and where funeral services will be held on June 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment: Private James E. Killeen, III  Business Manager  #1273  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
