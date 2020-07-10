Francis R. Lesneski, a resident of Ellenton, FL, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. He was born February 18, 1930 in Waverly, NY to the late James and Stella (Godomski) Lesneski. Francis was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by son, Jeffrey, daughters, Patti (Dave) Ruff and Nancy (Doug) Norr, grandchildren, Shana and Erin Ruff and Mary Norr, and sister, Martha. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, son, Gregory, grandson Robert "Bob" Norr, brothers, James, Leo, and John and sisters, Mary, Anna, Louise, Freda, Catherine, Margaret, and Dorothy. Interment private in Custer Cemetery, Hollsopple, PA. Please sign the guest book at: