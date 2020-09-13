

FRANCIS M. McMANUS, JR. "Frank"

Died September 3,2020 at his son's home in Bethesda with his family by his side. He was born May 20, 1934 in East Orange, NJ to Francis M. McManus, Esq. and Amanda Marie (nee Foisy). His family moved to Washington in 1936 where Frank lived for the rest of his life. For 56 years he was an active parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Church in Chevy Chase, DC.Frank was a graduate of Gonzaga College High School ('51), Georgetown University ('59) and completed an MBA program at George Washington University. He was a Marine Corps Veteran and served in Korea. In his professional life he was the Director of Public Affairs for the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) and Can Mfrs. Institute (1970-76). He served as Executive Director of the American Paper Machinery Institute from 1979-91. In 1976 he founded, wrote , edited and published Resource Recovery Report, an environmental newsletter dealing with energy from waste, recycling and resource recovery. He was a national expert on resource management and hosted numerous seminars on these topics. He will be mourned by his wife of 61 years, Ursula, his children, Karen McManus (Rose), Oviedo, FL, Monica Woll (Frank), Tavernier, FL, John McManus (Barbara) of Bethesda, MD, and Tina Harrington (Tom) of Washington, and by his grandchildren, Justin, Jessica and Jack. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery is planned for a later date. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Blessed Sacrament this fall.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Frank to Gonzaga College High School or Washington Area Foodbank.



