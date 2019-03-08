Francis Joseph Marchal
(Age 87)
Of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Mount Vernon Hospital. Frankie graduated from James Monroe High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and he worked at the old Sylvania plant in Fredericksburg. Frankie worked as a sheet metal mechanic repairing submarines during the Korean War
on the USS Orion AS-18 from 1949 to 1955. He was a proud delivery boy for the Free Lance Star in grade school. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Shirley Wilson Marchal; his children Suzanne, Bruce, Audrey, Harry, Kenny, and Duffy; grandchildren Ryan, Nicholas, Jason, Jamie, April, Janina, and Shea; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Joseph Marchal and his mother, Ruth Baltes-Marchal, of Frenchtown, Ohio. The pallbearers will be Bruce, Ryan, Harry, Kenny, Duffy, and Jacob. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, March 11 in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the in memory of Francis J. Marchal. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.