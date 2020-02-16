

Francis Weems Matthews

Colonel U.S. Army (Ret.)



On December 21 2019, Frank passed away at "The Fairfax Ret. Community", (formally of Newburg, MD). Survived by wife, "Bonnie", daughters "Cindy" Stevens (Jim), "Ginger" English (Brian), "Tori" Martin, eight grandchildren and great children.

Full honors funeral service will be held at the Memorial Chapel, Ft. Myer, VA. at 1 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020. Enter thru Hatfield gate with a photo I.D. Burial will follow at Arlington Nat'l Cemetery. Reception to follow.

