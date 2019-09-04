

Francis J. McCarthy "Mike"

(Age 95)



Passed away peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Mike was a quiet, humble man who lived his life on his own terms to the end. He was preceded in death by Pauline, his wife of 69 years, and survived by their six children, two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, and seven grandchildren. With a University of California Berkley journalism degree he had a fulfilling career with the State Department and USIA. Mike was a lifelong voracious reader, researched and wrote about family ancestry, and dabbled in metal sculpting. He was a skilled carpenter, working not only on his own home but helping his children with theirs. He was a model of integrity, stoicism and resilience. His wisdom and knowledge inspired us all. Mike was a decorated World War II veteran who fought in the campaign of North Africa, the invasion of Sicily, the D-Day landing at Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, and the liberation of concentration camps. Mike will be laid to rest in the columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery.