FRANCIS DAVID McCRONE
Of Morningside, MD, died on February 10, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his children Karen D. Rooker, Diane L. McCrone (Mike Jones) and Aneta D. Lamb (James), grandchildren Ellen M. Ashby, Aimee L. Crawford, Patrick G. Hargis, America L. Jones, Leslee M. Bledsoe and Sarah E. Lamb, Great grandchildren Elijah N. Thomas, Brian K. Doyle, Candias L. Little, Eyian J. Little, Charlee M. Little and Hannah S. Bledsoe and brother James "Jim" McCrone. Mr. McCrone was predeceased by his brother Thomas McCrone. Family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD on Saturday, February 16 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will take place with military honors at 2:30 p.m.on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to a Veterans .