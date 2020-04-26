The Washington Post

FRANCIS MILLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS MILLER.
Service Information
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD
21784
(410)-795-0300
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Frances G. Miller  

On Monday, April 20, 2020, Frances G. Miller, age 84 of Highland, MD.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Miller. Devoted mother of Richard Miller and wife Shelly Vaden, Joanie and husband Rich Russell, J.P. Miller and wife Kris Phillips. Dear sister of the late Joan Diggins, Jere and Scott Clayton. Loving grandmother of Clay, C.J., Andie and husband Will. Also survived by great-granddaughter Emma, nieces and nephews Wendy, Mike, Shaina, Frank, David, Carolyn, Jerry and Nancy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences maybe made and a full obituary can be found at www.burrier-queen.com. Those desiring may make contributions to The Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center www.trrcmd.org or Alzheimer's Foundation of American www.alzfdn.org
Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details