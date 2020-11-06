

Francis Andrew Moran (Age 64)

On Saturday, October 31, 2020 Andy Moran passed away peacefully in his home in Lady Lake, FL surrounded by his wife, Margot and daughters, Leah, Audrey and Maddie. Andy was born on December 7, 1955 in Bethesda, MD to Richard and Susan Moran. Andy went to Wooten High School and graduated from, Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, FL with a Bachelor's degree in Business. While at Jacksonville University, he pledged Phi Delta Theta and was a proud and loyal member throughout his whole life After college, Andy was recruited to try the insurance and financial planning career which began in 1978 with Fidelity Mutual nationally. He was dedicated to this new career which brought many wonderful long- lasting business friendships. In 1984, Andy was one of the original founding members of The Newport Group where he was a Managing Director. He was one of the largest and consistent producers. He retired in 2016, due to the beginning of his illness. In 1985 he and his brother, Rick Moran formed a partnership which lasted till 2000, which also led to investing in Storage facilities. He helped develop Fort Knox Self Storage in Central Florida. Among his many hobbies of hunting, fishing, and traveling, polo was his favorite, which was introduced to him by his father at an early age of 13. This followed him throughout the rest of his life. He was instrumental in being one of the founding members of The Villages Polo Club, where he played and sponsored many teams. Andy is survived by his wife, Margot; his daughters Leah Moran True (Justin) of Spring Hill, TN, Audrey Moran of Jacksonville, FL and Madeleine Moran Hughes (Justin) of Wildwood, FL; and four grandchildren, Kameron and Ashton Hughes. Jaxson Wade, and Kinsley True; brothers Richard Duncan Moran of England, and Richard Peter Moran, Jr. of N. Potomac, MD, sisters Jennifer Moran Manders of Potomac, MD, Martha Moran Meyer of Germantown, NY, Phoebe Moran Manders of Potomac, MD, Rebecca Moran Jackson of Murfreesboro, TN. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Susan Moran and brother Peter Lee Moran. Service private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andy's name to Cornerstone Foundation (Hospice), 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL. 32778.



