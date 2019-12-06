

FRANCIS JAMES OSRONIC "Frank"

Capt., USNR (Ret.) (Age 90)



A longtime resident of Potomac, MD, died on November 26, 2019. Husband of 65 years to Judith; father of Patrick, Thomas, Michael (deceased), Ellen (Shawn) Janus, Mary (Bernard) King, John (Nancy), Judy (Geoffrey Cotton). Also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Frank was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was a high school wrestling state champion. He attended the United States Naval Academy, where he played on the golf team. He graduated in 1953 and was a submarine officer for five years. Then he obtained his MBA and enjoyed a varied and rewarding business career in the Computer Industry, most notably as a Vice President at Computer Sciences Corporation. He remained in the US Naval Reserve, retiring at the rank of Captain.

Frank was always very involved in his community and his church, serving as a teacher/principal/board member at various schools, a board member of the USO of Washington, an interviewer for USNA candidates, and other roles. He was a longtime member at Congressional Country Club, golfing into his 80s.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD. Family will receive guests at the church starting at 10 a.m.