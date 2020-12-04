FRANCIS B. PACA "FRANK" (Age 97)
Frank B. Paca passed away on November 28, 2020 at home. He was preceded in death by Margaret Paca "Meg," his beloved wife of 65 years (2011), his younger brother, Richard (USMC WWII 1945) and his older brother Robert (2014). Frank and Meg had no children. Frank was born August 4,1923 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to Edward and Lillian Paca. Frank was a direct descendent of William Paca, a signer of the Declaration of Independence for Maryland. A committal service will be held at the Cranford United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9912 Old Colchester Road in Lorton, Virginia on December 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please visit cunninghamfuneralhome.net
for upcoming memorial service information and for a full version of Frank's life story.